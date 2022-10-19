Berlusconi says he and Putin exchanged alcohol, "sweet" notes

Pumpkin spice foods cost up to 160% more than regular version

College student killed by plane propeller after returning from date

Trump's legal troubles come to a head in New York

Biden and National Archives sued over JFK assassination records

Elnaz Rekabi greeted by cheering crowd upon return to Tehran

Inflation in Britain reaches 40-year high; Biden to release 15 million barrels from oil reserve.

10/19: CBS News Mornings Inflation in Britain reaches 40-year high; Biden to release 15 million barrels from oil reserve.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On