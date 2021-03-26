Live

Watch CBSN Live

10/18: No consensus on gays as Vatican synod ends; A young cancer patient with a World Series dream

A two-week meeting of 200 bishops has revealed a deep split over the direction Pope Francis wants to take the Roman Catholic Church. The assembly had considered language in a document to be issued at the conclusion that would welcome gays as well as Catholics who had been divorced and remarried and wanted to be able to take Communion again; and, six-year-old Noah Wilson lives near Kansas City, Missouri, and will be watching his favorite team, the Royals, at Game 2 of the World Series. He couldn't be more excited. As Jim Axelrod explains, Noah could use a little lift. In April, he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer and has been undergoing treatment ever since.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.