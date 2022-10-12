10/12: CBS News Mornings

U.K. government's chief mouse hunter faces off with a fox

Blake Shelton says he's leaving "The Voice" after next season

Former officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot arrested

Court overturns conviction of woman accused of rat poison murder plot

Adnan Syed "incredibly grateful" after dropped charges, attorney says

Murdered Las Vegas reporter's colleagues chased clues as they grieved

10 million people are still eligible for stimulus, but clock is ticking

Putin's new commander, "General Armageddon," behind Ukraine assault

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy meets with G7 leaders; Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96.

