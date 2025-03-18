Watch CBS News

100 years since deadliest tornado in U.S. history

On March 18, 1925, the tri-state tornado tore across 219 miles of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, killing 695 people. "CBS Evening News" co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson take a look back on that day.
