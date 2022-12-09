Watch CBS News

10 highest-paying college majors in 2022

A gloomy economy has many college graduates worried about their job prospects — but some college majors appear to offer better-than-average chances at a lucrative career. These are the 10 highest-paying college majors in 2022.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.