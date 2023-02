1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting in El Paso mall: CBS News Flash Feb. 16, 2023 One person was killed and three others wounded when gunfire broke out at a mall in El Paso, Texas. Two suspects are in custody. Two Tennessee National Guardsmen were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed onto an Alabama highway. And part of a special grand jury report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia will be released today.