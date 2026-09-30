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The Plan to Close the Gender Healthcare Gap

The world of women's health is underfunded, under-discussed, and under-researched. Less than 10% of the funding at the National Institutes of Health — primarily funded by taxpayer dollars — goes toward women's health research. The Society for Women's Health Research is trying to change that with a first-of-its-kind, $20 billion, 10-year federal roadmap to improve the health of more than half of the population. On this week's Healthful, SWHR President and CEO Katie Schubert joins Norah to discuss how the country can close the healthcare gap.
36m ago (27:25)
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