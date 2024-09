Trump lawyers seeking to overturn verdict in E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case; Eagles and Packers face off tonight in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

9/6: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 Trump lawyers seeking to overturn verdict in E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case; Eagles and Packers face off tonight in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On