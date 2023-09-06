Here Comes the Sun

High school football coach at center of Supreme Court prayer case resigns

Lawsuit seeks to keep Trump off Colorado ballot under 14th Amendment

Video shows how Danelo Cavalcante escaped prison in Pennsylvania

New study finds alarming rise in cancer rates among people under 50

Lee becomes hurricane, forecast to be "extremely dangerous" storm

Prosecutors to seek Hunter Biden indictment this month, special counsel says

Judge orders Texas to remove floating border barriers, siding with Biden

Santos "vulnerability report" spotted red flags long before his election

9/6: America Decides Searing report on Rep. George Santos revealed; Friction as states debate congressional mapping

