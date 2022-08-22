CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death
Justice Department launches civil rights probe in violent Arkansas arrest
McConnell says there's a "50-50" chance GOP gains Senate control
Investigators looking closely at video evidence from Mar-a-Lago
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Atlanta shootings; suspect in custody
Fauci says he's stepping down in December for "next chapter" of career
Police believe body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of rescues amid Texas flooding: "I thought I was going to die"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
8/22: Red and Blue
Why Justice Dept. wants Mar-a-Lago affidavit sealed; Dr. Fauci to step down from government roles in December
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On