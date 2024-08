Vice President Kamala Harris joins President Biden onstage at first night of DNC; Photobooths making a comeback with Gen Z.

8/20: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 Vice President Kamala Harris joins President Biden onstage at first night of DNC; Photobooths making a comeback with Gen Z.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On