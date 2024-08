Ernesto targets Bermuda as Category 2 hurricane; Thousands pack London's Wembley Stadium for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" amid tightened security.

8/16: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 Ernesto targets Bermuda as Category 2 hurricane; Thousands pack London's Wembley Stadium for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" amid tightened security.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On