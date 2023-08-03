Trump In Court
Lizzo Denies Claims
Pope Francis
"Baby June"
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in 2020 election probe
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty over racist assault on 2 Black men
Trump's day in court, an unusual proceeding before an unusual audience
Former Giuliani employee files audio transcripts in harassment suit
Court allows Biden administration to keep asylum limits
Cardi B will not be charged in microphone-throwing incident
Babies born in fall and winter should get RSV shots, CDC recommends
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, 1 near floating Texas barrier
2 Navy sailors arrested, accused of providing China with information
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
8/3: America Decides
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges; GOP hopefuls stand ground on Trump despite charges.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On