7/21: Red and Blue

First polio case since 2013 in U.S. reported in New York state

What is Paxlovid? What to know about Pfizer's COVID pills

Watchdog directs Secret Service to stop internal investigation into deleted texts

Ex-officer gets 2 1/2 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

House passes bill to protect access to birth control

New York gubernatorial candidate says he survived attempted stabbing at rally

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 and has "very mild symptoms," White House says

House Jan. 6 committee looks at Trump's 187 minutes at White House

