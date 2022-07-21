7/21: CBS News Mornings

At ESPYs, Rapinoe, Curry urge that more be done to free Brittney Griner

15-foot snake shot and killed by police as it was strangling man

House set to vote on bill to protect access to birth control

BBC to pay former royal nanny "substantial" damages over Diana interview

Is it a better time to rent or buy a home?

Why is there a pilot shortage? It wasn't just the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy's rivers dry up, farm fields bake amid drought and heat wave

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 and has "very mild symptoms," White House says

President Biden announced funding for initiatives to address extreme weather; Airlines continue to face a pilot shortage

