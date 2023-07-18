U.S. Soldier In North Korea

Pay is growing faster than prices for first time in 2 years

Toxic algae is making people sick and killing animals, CDC finds

Phoenix about to shatter yet another heat record for big cities

Judge blocks Iowa's 6-week abortion ban, for now

Powerball jackpot at $1 billion after no grand prize winner

U.S. soldier thought to be in North Korean custody after crossing border

Heat wave in U.S. strains power grid: "People weren't ready for this heat"

Heat wave grips at least 14 states; FDA approves RSV shots for infants.

7/18: CBS News Mornings Heat wave grips at least 14 states; FDA approves RSV shots for infants.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On