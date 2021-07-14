Surfside Condo Collapse
3 Senate Democrats draft plan to end federal ban on marijuana
NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge
U.S. overdose deaths hit record during pandemic in 2020
Federal court rules bans on handgun sales to people under 21 unconstitutional
72 dead in South Africa's worst political violence since apartheid
4 indicted for alleged Iranian plot to kidnap U.S.-based activist
Family of 5 arrested and charged in U.S. Capitol riot
Cars — new, used, rental — are driving inflation higher
Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams discuss "sickening" NYC gun violence
2021 National Youth Poet Laureate Alex Huynh
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
7/14: CBSN AM
Senate Democrats reach infrastructure agreement; Prince William "sickened" by racist attacks
