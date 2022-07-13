7/13: Red and Blue

Inflation hit 9.1% in June, highest in more than 40 years

Secret Service agent sent home from Israel after alleged "physical encounter"

Bodies of missing father, his 3 young kids found in Indianapolis pond

Families of mass shooting victims push for assault weapons ban

Dozens unaccounted for after flooding sweeps through Southwest Virginia

House Jan. 6 committee is having conversations with Justice Department

FDA authorizes Novavax as new alternative to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

Uvalde mayor slams media for early release of shooting video

Inflation hits highest rate in 40 years; Rise in Los Angeles COVID cases

