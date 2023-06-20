6/20: CBS News Mornings

Andrew Tate indicted on rape, human trafficking charges in Romania

American hurt in fatal attack on fellow tourist out of German hospital

Search for American suspended after he went missing near shipwreck

Tropical Storm Bret may strengthen into hurricane

4 people found dead at home in Idaho; neighbor arrested

Chris Christie: Trump is "his own worst enemy" in documents case

What may have happened to the submarine missing near Titanic

Watch Live: U.S. Coast Guard holding briefing on missing Titanic sub

Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty in federal tax investigation

Urgent search for missing tourist submarine; Creating a safe space for trans community in hair salons.

