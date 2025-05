President Trump continues Middle East trip following visit to Saudi Arabia; MLB lifts lifetime ban on Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

May 14: CBS News 24/7, 10am ET President Trump continues Middle East trip following visit to Saudi Arabia; MLB lifts lifetime ban on Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On