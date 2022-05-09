5/9: Red and Blue

Mother charged in death of baby found in Minnesota lake in 2003

U.S. Marshals assist in security of Supreme Court after leak

Woman fatally struck by Florida train, 63rd death linked to high-speed rail

Denied abortions, many women face "financial distress" for years

Corrections official dies after she and and escaped inmate are captured in Indiana

Bahamas asks U.S. lab to help solve mystery deaths of 3 Americans

Putin defends invasion of Ukraine in Russian "Victory Day" speech

Biden signs bill to streamline Ukraine aid; Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper discusses Trump and the GOP

