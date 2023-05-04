5/4: America Decides

GOP donor paid tuition for Clarence Thomas' grandnephew, report says

3 women shot to death in Georgia; shooter then killed himself, authorities say

Ed Sheeran didn't steal key parts of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," jury finds

Man charged in connection with Davis, California, fatal stabbings

Russia faces "significant shortfalls" in munitions, says Avril Haines

Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Jurors watch video of Trump confusing E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife

8 killed in drive-by shooting in Serbia, second mass shooting in two days

Senate committee holds hearing on House GOP debt ceiling bill; Former President Trump on war in Ukraine.

