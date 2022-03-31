Ukraine Crisis
Biden says U.S. will release 1 million barrels of oil per day
Scientists finish decoding entire human genome in major breakthrough
FEC fines Clinton campaign, DNC; clears "Steele dossier" author of wrongdoing
Biden says Putin appears to be "self-isolated"
Russia seen regrouping in Ukraine after Putin "misjudged" his invasion
12-year-old student killed in South Carolina middle school shooting
Battle for Raqqa offers "cautionary tale" on harm to civilians in urban combat, report says
Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"
LAPD offered to arrest Will Smith, but Chris Rock declined, Oscars producer says
3/31: Red and Blue
NATO says Russia is regrouping for new Ukraine offensive; Arizona governor signs controversial bills
