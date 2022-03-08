Ukraine Live Updates
After past failures, some safe corridors to let Ukrainians flee cities may be opening
Pentagon says Guantanamo detainee linked to 9/11 transferred to Saudi Arabia
Report finds officers were "hesitant" to use force on January 6
3 shot, 1 killed, outside high school in Des Moines
U.S. working with Poland on deal to send fighter jets to Ukraine
COVID-19 study sees "significant" impact on brain
McDonald's and Pepsi still open for business in Russia
Uniqlo vows to keep its stores open in Russia
NFL star Calvin Ridley suspended for allegedly betting on games
3/7: Red and Blue
Congress trying to pass aid package for Ukraine; Pence says there's no room for Putin support in GOP
