Supreme Court to hear Colorado clash over LGBTQ rights and religious liberty

Soccer stars on $24M settlement: "Equal pay from here on out"

Ukrainians expect "losses" as Europe laments Putin's "act of war"

3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder found guilty of hate crimes

Watch Live: Biden updates nation as U.S. vows new Russia sanctions

Putin orders military to provide "peacekeeping" functions in Ukraine's separatist regions; school teacher's collection of Black history set to hit auction block.

