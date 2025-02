Vice President Vance and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wrap highly anticipated meeting in Munich; Philadelphia Eagles and fans celebrate team's second Super Bowl win.

Feb 14: CBS News 24/7, 1pm ET Vice President Vance and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wrap highly anticipated meeting in Munich; Philadelphia Eagles and fans celebrate team's second Super Bowl win.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On