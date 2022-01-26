1/26: CBS News Mornings

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Yes, you must pay taxes on cryptocurrency trades. Here's how.

Ex-professor gets 53 years for killing boyfriend during sexual fantasy

"Fight Club" has a very different ending in China

San Jose passes first U.S. law requiring gun owners to get insurance

Pope Francis says parents should not condemn gay children

Coast Guard finds body in search for 39 missing off Florida coast

Domestic extremists have plotted to disrupt U.S. power grid: DHS

U.S. sends weapons to Ukraine as Pres. Biden weighs sanctions; Antonio Brown opens up to CBS News.

