1/25: CBS News Mornings

Ukraine confirms retreat from town of Soledar after bitter fight

McCarthy sees GOP defections in effort to keep Omar off House panel

Pope Francis: Homosexuality "is not a crime," but gay sex is "a sin"

Police use force to block airing of BBC documentary on India's leader

The Secret Service analyzed 173 mass casualty attacks. Here's what it found.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student claims school "failed to act" on warnings

U.S. sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in major boost to firepower

