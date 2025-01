Fallout continues from Trump's Jan. 6 pardons, DEI rollback and border crackdown; Trump to visit California to survey wildfire damage

1/22: America Decides Fallout continues from Trump's Jan. 6 pardons, DEI rollback and border crackdown; Trump to visit California to survey wildfire damage

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On