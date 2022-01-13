1/12: Red and Blue

Watchdog warns the IRS is in crisis

NATO and Russia fail to resolve "significant differences" over Ukraine

U.S. sanctions North Korean officials in response to missile test

Trump abruptly ends interview after questions on election falsehoods

McCarthy says he won't cooperate with January 6 committee

Lawsuit alleges Ethan Crumbley brought severed bird head to school before shooting

Representative Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend expected to testify before grand jury in Orlando

How rising inflation may hurt social spending bill; No progress in NATO-Russia talks

