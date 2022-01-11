1/11: CBSN AM

CBS News App
Watch Live: Biden to make push for voting rights in Atlanta speech
McCarthy vows to kick three Democrats from committees if elected speaker
"There will be times I won't eat," mom says of losing Child Tax Credit
Victims' families push for more gun safety laws: "A preventable crisis"
Best jobs for 2022? Think COVID-19 and cyberattacks.
North Carolina deputy placed on leave after fatally shooting man
65,630 Los Angeles students and staff test positive for COVID
Chicago deal to resume in-person class includes more testing, KN95 masks
2 inmates seeking firing squads over injections for their executions
President Biden and Vice President Harris to speak on voting rights in Georgia; 2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year.
