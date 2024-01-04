1/4: CBS News Mornings

Here Comes the Sun

Justice Department sues Texas over state's new border security law

Defendant leaps at Nevada judge in court, sparking brawl caught on video

Trump lawyers urge court to hold special counsel in contempt

Father, son arrested in shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend

Officials confirm shooting at high school in Perry, Iowa

Names of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein released by court

Secretary of State Blinken heads back to Middle East; Quadrantid meteor shower peaked overnight.

