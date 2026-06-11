World Cup fans seek out Buc‑ee’s as Fort Worth shuttle draws international visitors International World Cup fans are embracing Americana during their visit — and nothing says that quite like Buc‑ee’s. A special Fort Worth bus route now takes visitors from downtown straight to the iconic Texas travel stop. A CBS News Texas crew checked out the route to see whether any World Cup fans were hopping aboard, but their first attempt landed them on the wrong bus. The service runs on days without matches at Dallas Stadium, shuttling riders to destinations like Six Flags, the Fort Worth Zoo, and Buc‑ee’s as North Texas welcomes visitors from around the world.