Woman pleads guilty in wrong‑way crash that killed Fort Worth police sergeant A woman pleaded guilty as her trial was set to begin in a wrong‑way intoxication crash that killed a Fort Worth police sergeant. Prosecutors say she drove up an exit ramp on I‑35 and through an active accident scene, striking the sergeant as he monitored a fuel spill. With the guilty plea entered, the case moved immediately into the punishment phase. Jurors heard from a traffic‑unit detective this afternoon as the state outlined the crash scene and evidence.