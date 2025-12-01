White House confirms follow-up strike on alleged drug boat The Washington Post reported on Friday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a verbal order to leave no survivors before the U.S. attack on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean on Sept. 2. The Post reported that the first strike left two men alive in the water. The paper said the commander of the operation, Adm. Frank Bradley, ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth's directive, killing the two. CBS News has not independently confirmed the Washington Post's reporting.