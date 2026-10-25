What analysts are watching in the Texas Senate race, CBS News political experts weigh in With the early voting period halfway over and Election Day looming, the candidates for U.S. Senate in Texas continue to cross the state to get their supporters to the polls. Both the Democratic nominee, state Rep. James Talarico, and the Republican nominee, Attorney General Ken Paxton, made multiple stops in North Texas last week to make their final pitches to voters. The race has been rated a toss-up for months, with the most recent polls showing Talarico maintaining a narrow lead. The latest RealClearPolitics polling average gives Talarico a 1.8-percentage-point lead. That's in line with the results of the latest CBS News poll, which showed Talarico leading 51% to 49%, well within the margin for error. After the poll was released, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink about their main takeaways. More