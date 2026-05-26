Wellness retreats grow as travelers seek detox and gut‑health treatments The global wellness‑tourism market is rapidly growing, with many travelers seeking detox experiences while on vacation. Retreats in places like southern Thailand now offer a wide range of gut‑focused treatments—from traditional herbal applications and cupping to modern options such as ozone and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Staff emphasize improving cellular and metabolic health so guests can feel better from the inside out, whether their goals are detoxing, weight loss, or overall well‑being.