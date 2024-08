Warning for beachgoers: Watch out for fireworms If you're headed to the beach for Labor Day weekend be on the lookout for fireworms. The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies says they've spotted fireworks washing on shore on the Texas Gulf Coast. The fireworms get their name because of the pain they inflict on anyone who touches them, making it feel like your skin is on fire, and it can last up to about three hours. Researchers say their venom can make you feel sick, or dizzy.