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Video shows moments before Fort Worth officers shot armed man

Fort Worth police released new video showing the moments leading up to an overnight shooting in a neighborhood near River Oaks. Officers were called after a man was seen firing at multiple homes. Surveillance footage captured the gunfire and the confrontation that followed. Police say the man ignored commands and walked toward officers with a weapon still in hand, prompting them to open fire. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
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