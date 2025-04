Veteran astronaut Chris Cassidy discusses life in space and impact of all-female Blue Origin mission "At the end of the day, space travel is about who we are as humankind, where we see ourselves in the future. Will people be living on another planet at some time in the future? In the future, those people will be the ones who are in elementary school right now. How do you inspire those girls, guys, big city folks, small town people, to be what they can be, it's through missions like this one."