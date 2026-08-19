Uno players to compete for $50,000 prize in Championship Series The toy maker Mattel is launching a new UNO Championship Series, and there is money on the line. Players can qualify through free weekly tournaments on the Uno mobile app starting Aug. 31. There are also live events in Florida, Chicago and California in October. The series wraps up Nov. 11 in Los Angeles, where players will battle for the championship title and a $50,000 grand prize. The championship will stream live on the platform Twitch.