United Way of Tarrant County launches "Local Lift" to spark community innovation United Way of Tarrant County is launching Local Lift, a social‑innovation program designed to support entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local organizations with big ideas for improving the community. Chief Impact Officer Sean Dorsey explains that the initiative invites individuals and groups to apply with concepts that can be developed into real, scalable solutions for local needs. The program provides investment, guidance, and a pathway for participants to transform creative ideas into meaningful impact.