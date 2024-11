Understanding the waves of Child Grief | Eye on Health "Adults grieve intensely after the death of a loved one and children grieve in waves," said Baylor Scott & White Child Life Specialist Taylor-Grace Freiberg. "So they have bursts ... think about a roller coaster. At one moment they have a really big emotional reaction and in the next moment, they are asking to go and play with their friends because they can't handle a lot of heavy and hard information all at once."