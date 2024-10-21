Uncertainty surrounds Texas death row inmate’s testimony before state lawmakers Uncertainty looms over whether Robert Roberson, a current death row inmate, will have the opportunity to testify before a House committee. Roberson remains on death row, four days after his execution was put on hold due to a subpoena ordering his appearance. Lawmakers are eager to hear from Roberson about the use of shaken baby syndrome, now widely regarded as “junk science.” The Attorney General’s Office prevented Roberson from testifying Monday, citing logistical concerns. Dr. Phil McGraw and John Grisham advocated for Roberson, questioning the validity of the charges and calling for a new trial. Committee members are working to enable Roberson’s in-person testimony, which would be a first for Texas.