UAW seeing some progress with general motors as possible strike looms We're just days away from a potential strike of United Auto Workers against the big three auto makers. Negotiations are heating up. The UAW says it's seeing some progress with its talks with General Motors, but their offer is still below the union demands. The union reportedly wants the auto makers to agree to a cost of living adjustments. The UAW contract, by the way, is set to expire at midnight September 14.