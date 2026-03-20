U.S. sends more Marines and warships to Middle East as Iran conflict nears three weeks U.S. officials say about 2,200 Marines and three warships are heading to the Middle East as the conflict with Iran approaches the three‑week mark. The USS Tripoli is among the ships moving into the region, carrying more than 2,000 Marines. The buildup comes as Ramadan ends and as the U.S. pushes to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Economists warn the conflict could affect far more than energy prices.