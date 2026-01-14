U.S. meets with Denmark and Greenland as Trump renews push to acquire territory Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland as President Donald Trump renewed his push for the United States to acquire Greenland. After the meeting, the ministers said discussions centered on strengthening Arctic security. The meeting came just hours after President Trump again argued on social media that Greenland is vital to U.S. national security interests.