U.S.–Iran tensions rise as Trump warns of strong action Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are escalating as President Trump warns of “very strong action” if Iran follows through on threats to execute anti‑government protesters. Rights groups and sources inside Iran report that thousands may have been killed in the government’s crackdown, prompting the U.S. to urge Americans to leave the country and begin precautionary personnel reductions at regional bases, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Trump says Iran has “backed down” from planned hangings but continues to monitor the situation closely.