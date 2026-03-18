TSA sick calls and resignations fuel long airport delays during shutdown
Security lines are growing at airports nationwide as roughly 10% of TSA officers call out sick each day and hundreds more quit while working without pay during the government shutdown. At Atlanta’s airport, travelers reported waits of more than an hour, with some arriving four hours early to avoid missing flights. Food pantries have opened in several airports to help TSA employees struggling to afford basic necessities as the shutdown drags on.