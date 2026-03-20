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TSA officers work without pay as shutdown strains airports nationwide

TSA officers continue working without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown, prompting Dallas Love Field to collect donations to help affected employees. Airport managers say lines are growing at security checkpoints across the country. The situation has drawn attention because members of Congress, who could end the shutdown by reaching an agreement, have long been exempt from standard TSA screening — a perk now under renewed scrutiny.
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